Empress Of Announces New Album Dream House For September 2026 Release, Shares New Single & Video “Wild Storm”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 4:41 PM

Empress Of reemerges to announce her new album, Dream House is due out on September 18, through Giant Music. Written in the aftermath of the devastating Altadena fires that destroyed Empress Of’s family home, Dream House is an ode to the loss, resilience and the fragile work of rebuilding. Across the album, the theme of rebuilding extends far beyond the restoration of the physical structures as it encompasses the emotional, and psychological work of recovering from loss in all its heavy forms.

Alongside the album announcement Empress Of has shared a new single, “Wild Storm,” which is a haunting reflection on the emotional turbulence of the past year. Originally written years prior, Lorely rediscovered the track while processing the devastation of losing her home, hearing it almost as a message from her past self, arriving at the exact moment she needed it. The song comes alongside a stunning music video shot at sunset on the rooftop of Empress Of’s new home with the empty lots and devastation from the Altadena fire still visible behind her.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt