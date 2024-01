Home News Cait Stoddard January 23rd, 2024 - 3:12 PM

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt

According to brooklynvegan.com, Empress Of has announced her fourth album, For Your Consideration, will be out on March 22 by Major Arcana. The album includes last year’s singles “Kiss Me” (ft Rina Sawayamam,) “Femenine,” and “What’s Love,” featuring Muna.

For Your Consideration Track List

1. For Your Consideration

2. Lorelei

3. Preciosa

4. Kiss Me Feat. Rina Sawayama

5. Femenine

6. What Type Of Girl Am I

7. Cura

8. Facil

9. Sucia

10. Baby Boy

11. What’s Love Feat. Muna

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt