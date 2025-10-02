Empress Of Shares Compelling New Single “Blasting Through The Speakers”

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2025 - 2:46 PM

Today, Empress Of is back with the new single “Blasting Through The Speakers.” The new song, co-produced by Empress Of and Mike Sabath (Raye, Shawn Mendes), comes on the heels of a difficult year following the tumult of the Altadena fires and is a pop song full of satisfying release: “Every single sound / Is getting me through / I’ve been fucking down / For a while / I’m not gonna drown when I’m floating in you.”

While speaking about the single, Empress Of said: “I’m very excited to share this song with the world. This year I learned a lot about the things that matter. Music has always been one of those things. After the fires in Altadena, I couldn’t make music for some time. I was afraid to go there. When I made this song, it felt like music was a friend I hadn’t talked to in a while, but was always there to pick up the phone. Thank you for listening to me all these years. Thank you music for always being there.”

The new single opens up a new chapter for Empress Of and follows her celebrated album, For Your Consideration, a bi-lingual album named Best New Music by Pitchfork who described the record as “dazzling.” The album embraced camp and fantasy and saw Empress Of taking on the role of executive producer.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt