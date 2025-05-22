Empress Of Shares New Single “Little Secret” From The Buccaneers Season 2 Soundtrack

Home News Cait Stoddard May 22nd, 2025 - 1:35 PM

On June 18, Apple TV+’s hit drama The Buccaneers will return alongside the second installment of its all-star soundtrack. Released on Interscope Records in partnership with Apple TV+ and executive-produced by Stella Mozgawa, of Warpaint, The Buccaneers will feature new music from globally adored singer/songwriters like Suki Waterhouse, Madi Diaz, Holly Humberstone and other acts.

The two-disc soundtrack’s all-female tracklist also includes “Little Secret” by Empress Of, which is a bold and seductive track that brings Empress Of’s enthralling vocals and elegant production work to the forefront. With its stark yet potent backdrop of moody beats and snarling guitar riffs, the strangely infectious ditty takes on an ominous intensity as the singer sets her sights on her object of desire: “I’m a good girl/I can be sweet/But you bring out the devil/I’m flashing my teeth/Close your eyes/Count to three/Baby, you’re my pawn/And I can be your queen.”

The eight-episode second season of The Buccaneers will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with one episode on June 18, followed by one new episode every Wednesday through August 6. The show’s complete first season is now streaming on Apple TV+.

Photo Credit: Nicole Ditt