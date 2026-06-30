Earl Scruggs Music Festival 2026 Lineup Announced Featuring The Avett Brothers, Greensky Bluegrass, Bela Fleck & More

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 6:11 PM

Earl Scruggs Music Festival returns to Mill Spring, NC, on September 4-6, for its fifth annual Labor Day Weekend celebration at Tryon International Equestrian Center (Tryon International). In honor of its namesake, three-finger banjo pioneer Earl Scruggs, this year’s festival features headliners who encapsulate the past, present and future of American roots music.

North Carolina’s own The Avett Brothers, revered jamgrass ensemble Greensky Bluegrass and legacy outfit The Del McCoury Band will lead the lineup along with Béla Fleck: My Bluegrass Heart, The Earls of Leicester, artist-in-residence Alison Brown, Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, Mountain Grass Unit, Lindsay Lou, and other talented acts, For tickets and more information click here.

With expanded on-site amenities, including the recently-opened Overmountain Lodge, numerous restaurants, shops and elevated facilities, Earl Scruggs Music Festival is the only event of its kind that combines comfort and convenience with top-tier performances from leading artists on the scene. The event also maintains deep ties with regional organizations WNCW 88.7, Isothermal Community College in Spindale, NC and the Earl Scruggs Center in Shelby, NC. Since its inaugural event in 2022, a portion of proceeds has gone toward supporting these beneficiaries who are actively working to preserve Scruggs’ legacy by promote musical education and celebrate the rich cultural heritage of North Carolina through their respective programming initiatives.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi