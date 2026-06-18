Greensky Bluegrass Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Today, Greensky Bluegrass has announced they will continue celebrating their latest album, XXV with fall tour dates across the U.S. New shows include Richmond’s Maymont with special guest Béla Fleck, Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre, Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company, New Haven’s College Street Music Hall and other venues. For tickets and more information, click HERE.
The band is currently on their North American Summer headline tour, with stops at New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom Theater, two nights at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe and other venues. The much-anticipated, XXV was released this past October, which was on the exact date of the group’s 25th anniversary, to instant acclaim from Billboard, No Depression, Goldmine, Whiskey Riff and other publications.
Greensky Bluegrass Track List
9/3—Richmond, VA—Maymont*
9/4—Virginia Beach, VA—Oceanfront Concert Series
9/6—Greensboro, NC—The Pyrle
9/9—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal
9/11—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company
9/12—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre
11/5—Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Wells Hall at Parker Playhouse
11/6—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live
11/7—Orlando, FL—The Plaza Live Theatre
11/8—Tallahassee, FL—The Moon
11/18—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts
11/19—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts
11/20—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom
11/21—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall