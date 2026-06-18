Greensky Bluegrass Announce Fall 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard June 18th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Today, Greensky Bluegrass has announced they will continue celebrating their latest album, XXV with fall tour dates across the U.S. New shows include Richmond’s Maymont with special guest Béla Fleck, Jacksonville’s Florida Theatre, Birmingham’s Avondale Brewing Company, New Haven’s College Street Music Hall and other venues. For tickets and more information, click HERE.

The band is currently on their North American Summer headline tour, with stops at New York City’s The Rooftop at Pier 17, Portland’s Crystal Ballroom Theater, two nights at Vail’s Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, Grand Rapids’ GLC Live at 20 Monroe and other venues. The much-anticipated, XXV was released this past October, which was on the exact date of the group’s 25th anniversary, to instant acclaim from Billboard, No Depression, Goldmine, Whiskey Riff and other publications.

Greensky Bluegrass Track List

9/3—Richmond, VA—Maymont*

9/4—Virginia Beach, VA—Oceanfront Concert Series

9/6—Greensboro, NC—The Pyrle

9/9—Chattanooga, TN—The Signal

9/11—Birmingham, AL—Avondale Brewing Company

9/12—Jacksonville, FL—Florida Theatre

11/5—Ft. Lauderdale, FL—Wells Hall at Parker Playhouse

11/6—St. Petersburg, FL—Jannus Live

11/7—Orlando, FL—The Plaza Live Theatre

11/8—Tallahassee, FL—The Moon

11/18—Red Bank, NJ—Count Basie Center for the Arts

11/19—York, PA—Appell Center for the Performing Arts

11/20—Hampton Beach, NH—Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom

11/21—New Haven, CT—College Street Music Hall