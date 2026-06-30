Bloc Party Shares Romantic New Single “Love Bombs”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 30th, 2026 - 2:16 PM

According to NME.com, Bloc Party has shared “Love Bombs” and it follows on in theme from previously released single, “Coming On Strong”, which continues to explore themes of love. “I want to cool you down / I want to rough you up / I want to crawl all over you, most of the time,” frontman Kele Okereke sings on the synth-led new track.

“At the start of a new relationship our feelings of connection can make us do dramatic things,” Okereke said of the song. “Love Bombs’ is the sound of a new love flowering, in beautiful romantic gestures. But under the surface is the ever present fear that maybe this new love, although shiny and great, maybe this new love might not last forever.”

The ditty is the latest track taken from their upcoming new album, Anatomy Of A Brief Romance, which they have previously described as their most personal record to date. The album is set for release on September 11, through the new record label cOnTAGIOUS LTD (via Virgin Music Group). Visit here to pre-order.

Photo Credit: Marv Watson