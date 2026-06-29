Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 6:16 PM

According to NME.com, six people were taken to hospital after Angine de Poitrine’s huge free show at the Montreal Jazz Festival. The anonymous duo played the festival’s TD Stage at Place des Festivals on Saturday night. The event brought one of the biggest crowds in the event’s recent history, with officials saying they had not seen a turnout of that size since Stevie Wonder’s appearance in 2009.

According to Urgences-santé, paramedics assessed 10 people during the event, with six later being transported to hospital and four others refusing transport after being seen by medical teams. Benjamin Dansereau-Leclerc, head of operations at Urgences-santé, said the calls included falls, traumatic injuries and cases of intoxication. Some of those taken to the hospital were described as being in a serious condition but paramedics said they did not fear for anyone’s life.

Angine de Poitrine, made up of Klek de Poitrine and Khn de Poitrine, have become one of 2026’s most unlikely breakout acts. The duo perform in elaborate polka-dot costumes and papier-mâché masks, while their sound combines microtonal guitar, complex drumming and influences ranging from prog to punk.