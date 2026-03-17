Angine De Poitrine Announce New Album Vol. II For April 2026 Release & 2026 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard March 17th, 2026 - 10:32 PM

Today, microtonal cardboard duo Angine de Poitrine has announced a series of upcoming North American live dates, including debut performances in a number of U.S. cities. Newly announced dates include shows at Los Angeles, CA’s Teragram Ballroom (August 18), San Francisco, CA’s The Independent (August 19), Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater (August 21), Washington, DC’s The Atlantis (September 15) and Philadelphia, PA’s Underground Arts (September 16). The new dates join an eventful international live schedule that already includes a pair of sold-out performances at New York City’s Le Poisson Rouge (September 9-10). For tickets and more information, click here.

Having spent much of the past two years in the eye of an ever-growing storm of enthusiasm from audiences and critics thanks to their asymmetrical, dissonant music and electrifying performances, including a stunning Live on KEXP session that has quickly amassed over 3.3M views and counting, Angine de Poitrine will unveil their eagerly awaited new album, Vol. II, on Friday, April 3. The album stretches the boundaries of Angine de Poitrine’s sound with even bolder, more dynamic structures. Once again, three essential forces fuel the duo’s music: acid techno, disco, and rock. A brisk, high-voltage album, Vol. II includes the acclaimed new single, “Fabienk,” which, true to the group’s style, revolves around a single microtonal guitar loop that repeats, doubles, and evolves through a groove that is both insistent and liberating.

Vol. II Track List

Fabienk Mata Zyklek Sarniezz UTZP Yor Zarad Angor

Angine de Poitrine Tour Dates

8/18 – Los Angeles, CA – Teragram Ballroom *

8/19 – San Francisco, CA – The Independent *

8/21 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theater *

8/23 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *

8/24 – Vancouver, BC – The Pearl *

9/15 – Washington, DC – The Atlantis *

9/16 – Philadelphia, PA – Underground Arts *

* = New Dates