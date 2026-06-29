Lizzo Addresses New Album’s Failure To Chart: “I Was Really Sad For A Few Days Because This Is Some Of My Best Stuff”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 29th, 2026 - 7:12 PM

According to Stereogum.com, following an underwhelming performance of her latest album Bitch, Lizzo is making the best of a disappointing situation. In a new interview, the first episode of Zachary Hourihane aka the Swiftologist’s new podcast Proto Pop, the artist dives into how she’s doing following Bitch‘s release and the world perceiving her as a flop.

In the hour-long interview she discusses the major shifts in the pop industry, how Bitch was supposed to come out last year, her thoughts on the Khia Asylum and how she is in no rush to make people fall in love with what she considers her best stuff. “I think it’s a little strange. I think it’s funny for people and it should remain funny. It should remain a meme.” Then she expands on how the term has become so ubiquitous with catty fandom and that there’s not even a real understanding of what qualifies to be imprisoned in the Khia Asylum.

Lizzo adds: “I think it’s a tool to bully artists and have power over them. It probably used to mean something but now I think it’s nonsense,” Lizzo says. “I feel like I can’t be in the Khia Asylum. I have Grammys and world records in music. I have number ones. I have a diamond record. I am a successful artist. Hourihane fully agrees, but then further questions how she feels specifically about her career in June 2026. He asked for a “real answer, not a PR line.”

“I’m not going to rush you. There’s no rush for you to fall in love with the music, honey. I’ve never been that gorl. I think right now — this is the non-PR — I hurt my own feelings. I was really stressed and I was really sad for a few days. Because I was like wait a minute, this is some of my best stuff. I want people to find it. I had to come to terms with the fact that not only is the music industry different, in the last three years, and we need to talk about that. We need to talk about the fact that I got my ass chewed out for but it’s happening and it’s true. But my relationship and my connection musically with the world is different. I had to mourn that. I was like, ‘shake it off’ and move forward. And that’s why I’m in this studio today because well what are you gonna do? You have to keep going.” says Lizzo.