Republican Congressmen Call For Investigation Of Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “This Could Be Much Worse Than The Janet Jackson Wardrobe Malfunction”

Jasmina Pepic February 11th, 2026 - 5:03 PM

Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime performance has quickly become one of the most talked about entertainment moments of the year. The show drew enormous viewership and immediate reaction across both music and political circles. Now, the backlash has escalated beyond commentary and into calls for federal scrutiny.

Several Republican members of Congress are demanding a formal investigation into the broadcast and the singer, arguing the performance was inappropriate for a national television audience that included children. Tennessee representative Andy Ogles led the push, sending a letter requesting a congressional inquiry into the NFL and NBCUniversal over what he described as indecent content aired during the championship game.

Lawmakers pointed to choreography and lyrics they claimed were overly sexual, including twerking, grinding and pelvic thrusting during the set. Ogles labeled the performance “pure smut,” while also questioning how the broadcast was approved for primetime viewing.

Missouri representative Mark Alford amplified the criticism and compared the controversy to one of the most infamous Super Bowl moments in history. During a television appearance, he said the performance “could be much worse than the Janet Jackson wardrobe malfunction,” referencing the 2004 halftime incident that resulted in FCC fines and policy changes.

According to Consequence, multiple Republican lawmakers also discussed potential involvement from the Federal Communications Commission, including possible fines or broadcast review. The effort is framed as an investigation into whether the league and its broadcast partners knowingly approved content deemed unsuitable for public airwaves.

The controversy has not stopped the show’s popularity. The halftime performance reportedly drew over 128 million viewers and included appearances from major celebrities. Bad Bunny has not yet publicly responded to the investigation calls.