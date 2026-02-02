Bad Bunny Makes Music History As First Spanish-Language Album Of The Year Winner With Debi Tirar Mas Fotos

Home News Anthony Salvato February 2nd, 2026 - 12:43 AM

From Saturday Night Live to the sets of Happy Gilmore 2 and even all the way out to sunny San Francisco for this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, it’s safe to say it’s been quite the year for Bad Bunny. Alongside all of that, he just collected his first Grammy award for album of the year with his 2025 release, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos.

Debi Tirar Mas Fotos becomes the firs Spanish Language album to take home album of the year honors, and it is not a surprise to many. Bad Bunny’s newest project tackles a variety of topics, but mainly the many current issues surrounding Bad Bunny’s homeland of Puerto Rico.

The United States colonized Puerto Rico in the late 19th century, and since then, the island has struggled at times due to a lack of support, and freedom, from the American mainland. Bad Bunny tackles many of these issues and more in the new track and calls on everyone to support Puerto Rico and to help do better for the island nation.

Perhaps the most startling track from this album, “Lo aue paso en Hawaii” speaks to the history and culture of the island kingdoms of Hawaii that the United States stripped away of the years of its occupation, and the concerns that Puerto Rico could suffer the same fate.

Bad Bunny proved in his last album, nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana, that he could branch out into other genres and blend them with other sounds. In this project, he stays true to his heart, and to his home, in a touching tribute to a beautiful island.