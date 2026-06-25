Yasiin Bey Announce Reissue Of The Ecstatic For August 2026 Release Featuring Two Previously Unreleased Bonus Tracks

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 1:47 PM

Yasiin Bey, the legendary artist formerly known as Mos Def, has announced a new partnership with Rhymesayers Entertainment, with the first release being the long-awaited reissue of his seminal 2009 album, The Ecstatic. It will be reintroduced on all physical formats August 14, marking the first time it has been available for worldwide distribution in more than a decade-and-a-half. The album is also available through exclusive streaming partner Qobuz.

Rooted in a mutual commitment to superior sound fidelity and equitable pay for creators, this alliance reflects yasiin’s own artistic principles and his longstanding advocacy for artist rights. By joining forces with a platform known for its high-quality audio and expert human curation, bey is highlighting alternatives for those who prioritize artistic integrity and the inherent value of art.

In addition to offering The Ecstatic for high resolution and lossless digital downloads, Qobuz is launching free trial subscriptions by providing unlimited access to the album, as well as more than 100 million other tracks. The campaign celebrates a work that reaffirmed bey’s status as one of hip-hop’s most adventurous and intellectually engaged voices. Originally released on Downtown Records a decade after his celebrated solo debut, Black on Both Sides, The Ecstatic was widely regarded as bey’s strongest work in years. The album earned near-universal praise for its lyrical breadth and eclectic production and was nominated for a Grammy for Best Rap Album.

The Ecstatic Tracklist

1. Supermagic

2. Twilite Speedball

3. Auditorium (featuring Slick Rick)

4. Wahid

5. Priority

6. Quiet Dog Bite Hard

7. Life In Marvelous Times

8. The Embassy

9. No Hay Nada Mas

10. Pistola

11. Pretty Dancer

12. Workers Comp.

13. Revelations

14. Roses (featuring Georgia Anne Muldrow)

15. History (featuring Talib Kweli)

16. Casa Bey

17. The Size (bonus track)

18. The Tournament (bonus track)