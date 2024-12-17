Yasiin Bey Surprise Releases New EP Money Christmas Marking First New Music In 5 Years

Home News Cait Stoddard December 17th, 2024 - 7:06 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Yasiin Bey is back with his first new music in five years, Money Christmas EP, which is a Rhymesayers release. The artist does not really do things through normal channels anymore and Money Christmas debuted as a video livestream on his Bandcamp on December 15 and is still available to watch through December 17. Audio downloads will be available soon and people can also get downloads with the purchase of Money Christmas t-shirts through Bandcamp.

Money Christmas is apparently the first “of a number of upcoming releases intended to inextricably link the acquisition of music to the artwork and supporting video footage, creating a stronger and more creative bond with fans.” Bey also says to be on the lookout for “new music, live shows and more live streams coming in 2025.” said Bey.

According to concequence.net, the announcement of Money Christmas comes just weeks after Black Star’s 2022 album No Fear of Time was finally released on vinyl and CD. Earlier in the year, Bey performed tour dates honoring the music of MF DOOM and celebrating the 15th anniversary of his 2009 album, The Ecstatic. The artist also made headlines for describing Drake’s music as not hip-hop but pop that is “compatible with shopping.”