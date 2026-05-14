The Rolling Stones Release Video For New Single “In The Stars” Featuring Odessa A’zion

Home News Cait Stoddard May 14th, 2026 - 1:09 PM

Today, The Rolling Stones have released the video for their upbeat and infectious lead single, “In The Stars”, which is from their newly announced studio album, Foreign Tongues. Directed by Francois Rousselet, whose credits include work with Nike, Diesel, the new video features acclaimed actress Odessa A’zion (Marty Supreme, I Love LA). It was created by Deep Voodoo, who used groundbreaking deepfake technology, models the Stones from the 70’s performing “In The Stars” amongst musicians, singers, dancers from different eras, different cultures and subcultures.

While talking about working with The Rolling Stones, Odessa A’zion said” “Are you kidding me? It’s my dream. The first record that I ever got that I listened to from start to finish was Tattoo You. I’m obsessed with the Rolling Stones. This is in my bucket list for sure.”

In the lead-up to the announcement of Foreign Tongues, the band have been subtly building anticipation for the new project, including the limited white label release of the track “Rough and Twisted” only on vinyl under the name The Cockroaches. Circulating among fans and collectors, the release has already sparked excitement and speculation around the sound and direction of Foreign Tongues by offering an early glimpse into the album’s raw and exploratory energy.