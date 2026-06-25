Bring Me The Horizon Unveil Dynamic New Single “Dehumanized”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 25th, 2026 - 12:39 PM

Today, Bring Me The Horizon has released “Dehumanized’, has a brand-new original track that is written and recorded for Count Your Blessings | Repented, which is the forthcoming 20th anniversary re-recording of the band’s seminal debut album, arriving on July 10. The ditty stands apart as the collection’s sole new composition. Written two decades after the original album’s release, the track serves as a bridge between past and present carrying the unrelenting aggression and chaos of the band’s earliest material while reflecting the scope, ambition and sonic precision that have defined Bring Me The Horizon’s evolution.

Produced by Oli Sykes and Lee Malia, with mixing from Buster Odeholm, “Dehumanized” channels the spirit and ferocity of the original Count Your Blessings era while pushing it into new territory. Positioned as the eleventh and final track on Count Your Blessings | Repented, it acts as a closing statement to the record and a new chapter in the album’s legacy. “We can’t have this record sounding like what bands sound like today. It needs to be the best version of what it sounded like in 2006,” said Sykes.

To celebrate the release, Bring Me The Horizon will perform Count Your Blessings in full for the very first time at Outbreak Presents: Count Your Blessings | Repented on the 10th and 11th of July at Manchester’s B.E.C. Arena, before taking the performance to Furnace Festival at Birmingham, Alabama’s iconic Sloss Furnaces on October 11.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat