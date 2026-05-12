Oli Sykes Reveals He “Ended Up With A Mild Concussion” After Being Hit With Phone During Bring Me The Horizon’s Recent St. Louis Show

Home News Aryn Honaker May 12th, 2026 - 6:29 PM

Bring Me The Horizon’s lead vocalist Oli Sykes released a statement earlier today to revealing he got a mild concussion from an incident last night at the band’s sold-out St. Louis show. A fan in the crowd threw a phone on stage that struck Sykes in the head in the middle of the performance. He reportedly mentioned feeling “dizzy,” and was seen holding his head at several points in the show. He also skipped out on singing “YOUTOPIA,” and didn’t walk alongside the barricade to perform “Drown,” as reported in Metal Injection.

“Alright everyone – just wanted to let you know I’m all good,” was how Sykes’ shared statement started. “The phone to the head definitely smarted and I ended up with a mild concussion, bit the swelling’s gone down a decent amount already.”

He confirmed that he was struggling after the incident in St. Louis. “Singing was putting a lot of pressure on the wound and making things feel a bit disorienting while performing, so I’m sorry on my part for what may of seemed like a half hearted performance,” he wrote.

Sykes assured that everything would be fine for their gig tonight at Kansas City’s T-Mobile Center. Outside of tonight’s show, Bring Me The Horizon has three more shows in their “N. American Ascension Program 2” tour in Saint Paul, Minnesota; Rosemont, Illinois; and Columbus, Ohio, and is set to wrap up on May 16th.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat