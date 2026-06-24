Suzanne Vega Announces Fall 2026 East Coast Flying With Angels Tour Dates

Home News Skylar Jameson June 24th, 2026 - 12:16 PM

Suzanne Vega has been on the road with her Flying With Angels Tour, which has had her performing over 100 shows since the tour began in June of 2025. And now, Vega is adding dates to the tour that will take her through the East Coast. For these shows, she will be joined by her longtime collaborator and guitarist, Gerry Leonard, known for his work with artists like David Bowie, Rufus Wainwright, Laurie Anderson and Duncan Sheik. Her cellist, Stephanie Winters, will also accompany Vega on stage at her shows.

The extension to the tour, across the East Coast, will kick off after her show in Perth, Australia, with a show on October 20th in Northampton, MA. She will then take the tour to cities such as Natick, Barre, Old Saybrook, Montclair, Richmond, Princeton and more.

The tour is in support of her recent album Flying With Angels, which was released via Cooking Vinyl. This was her first album release in over a decade and production was done by Gerry Leonard. About the album, Vega says, “Each song on the album takes place in an atmosphere of struggle. Struggle to survive, to speak, to dominate, to win, to escape, to help someone else, or just live.”

The album was critically acclaimed by outlets like Forbes, American Songwriter, Moji, New York Times and more. Finding Connecticut reviewed Vega’s live show by saying, “nothing short of mesmerizing, weaving tales through her soulful songs in a cozy setting that allowed for a deep connection with the audience.”

Flying With Angels Tour Dates



6/19/2026 – Stroud, UK – The Sub Rooms

6/21/2026 – Isle of Wight, UK – Isle of Wight Festival

6/23/2026 – Salisbury, UK – Salisbury City Hall

6/24/2026 – Folkestone, UK – Folkestone Leas Cliff Hall

6/26/2026 – Bloemendaal, NL – Caprera

6/27/2026 – Eindhoven, NL – Muziekgebouw

6/29/2026 – Helsinki, FI – Finlandia Hall

7/1/2026 – Oulu, FI – Tarkastamo

7/4/2026 – Gent, BE – Gent Jazz Festival

7/6/2026 – Seraing, BE – OM-Liège

7/9/2026 – Dresden, DE – Konzertplatz Weisser Hirsch Festival

7/10/2026 – Bernau-Berlin, DE – Iselleuchten-Festival

7/11/2026 – Bad Salzuflen, DE – Bad Salzuflen Festival

7/13/2026 – Wroclaw, PL – Narodowe Forum Muzyki

7/15/2026 – Prague, CZ – Archa Theatre

7/16/2026 – Vienna, AT – Vienna Globe

7/18/2026 – Padova, IT – Piazza Eremitani

7/20/2026 – Rome, IT – Casa Del Jazz

7/21/2026 – Naples, IT – Maschio Angioino

7/23/2026 – Carpi, IT – Piazza Astolfo

7/24/2026 – Monforte, IT – Anfiteatro Horszowsky

7/25/2026 – Pisa Calci, IT – Giardino Scotto

7/28/2026 – Glasgow, UK – Summer Nights

7/30/2026 – Halifax, UK – Halifax Victoria Theatre

7/31/2026 – Aylesbury, UK – Waterside

8/2/2026 – Cambridge, UK – Cambridge Folk Festival

9/6/2026 – Wellington, NZ – St. James Theatre

9/9/2026 – Christchurch, NZ – James Hay Theatre

9/10/2026 – Auckland, NZ – Town Hall

9/12/2026 – Brisbane, AU – Fortitude

9/13/2026 – Caloundra, AU – Playhouse

9/17/2026 – Wollongong, AU – Anita’s Theatre

9/18/2026 – Sydney, AU – Sydney Opera House

9/20/2026 – Canberra, AU – Llewellyn Theatre

9/22/2026 – Melbourne, AU – Hamer Hall

9/24/2026 – Adelaide, AU – Thebarton Theatre

9/26/2026 – Perth, AU – Regal Theatre

10/20/2026 – Northampton, MA – Bombyx

10/21/2026 – Natick, MA – The Center for Arts in Natick

10/23/2026 – Barre, VT – Barre Opera House

10/24/2026 – Arundel, ME – Vinegar Hill Music Theatre

10/25/2026 – Westerly, RI – United Theatre

10/27/2026 – Old Saybrook, CT – The Kate

10/29/2026 – Fairfield, CT – Sacred Heart University Community Theatre

10/30/2026 – Montclair, NJ – Outpost in the Burbs

11/1/2026 – Wilmington, DE – The Queen

11/2/2026 – Richmond, VA – The Tin Pan

11/4/2026 – Charlottesville, VA – Jefferson Theatre

11/6/2026 – Princeton, NJ – Matthews Theatre

2/6/2027 – 3/5/2027 – Miami, FL – Cayamo Cruise

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