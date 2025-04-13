Suzanne Vega Shares New Song “Chambermaid”

Home News Juliet Paiz April 13th, 2025 - 8:47 PM

Suzanne Vega has just shared a new song, “Chambermaid,” from her upcoming album Flying With Angels, out May 2 on Cooking Vinyl. Along with that announcement she shared a new single titled “Speakers’ Corner.” Going back to “Chambermaid,” The track is a thoughtful take on Bob Dylan’s “I Want You,” told from the point of view of the chambermaid character. “I imagined what she would say about her own hopes and her connection to the great man himself,” Vega explains.

Flying With Angels is Vega’s first album of all-new songs in over ten years. It’s produced by her longtime guitarist and collaborator Gerry Leonard, known for his work with David Bowie and others. The album dives into themes of struggle whether it’s trying to speak up, survive or help someone else.

To celebrate the album, Vega is heading out on tour across North America and Europe. She’ll play songs from the new album along with fan favorites. Stops include New York City, Philadelphia, D.C. and more.

In 2022 Vega was announced to be performing at the SXSW Music Festival. She performed alongside other artists such as Sudan Archives and Mojo Mixon. For this festival, there was more than 50 artists that were announced!