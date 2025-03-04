Suzanne Vega Announces New Album Flying With Angels For May 2025 Release, Shares New Single “Speakers’ Corner”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2025 - 7:40 PM

Widely regarded as one of the foremost songwriters of her generation or any other, Suzanne Vega is set to release her first full-length album of new music in over a decade. Flying With Angels is due out May 2, through Cooking Vinyl and it is produced by Vega’s longtime collaborator and guitarist Gerry Leonard.

While talking about her upcoming album, Vega said: “Each song on the album takes place in an atmosphere of struggle. Struggle to survive, to speak, to dominate, to win, to escape, to help someone else or just live.”

Flying With Angels’s new single, “Speakers’ Corner” acknowledges the increasingly political nature of communication today, when the ability to speak one’s mind is easier than ever on social media and yet that privilege is often misused. Vega elaborates by saying: “That’s something you don’t want in democracy: the shutting down of the Speakers’ Corner where people get a say. This is a moment in time when people are saying a lot, but sometimes they’re not making sense or not telling the truth. People should be accountable for what they say. They can’t just lie. One would think that that would be self-evident.”

Flying With Angels Track List

1. Speakers’ Corner

2. Flying With Angels

3. Witch

4. Chambermaid

5. Love Thief

6. Lucinda

7. Last Train From Mariupol

8. Alley

9. Rats

10. Galway