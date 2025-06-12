Suzanne Vega Shares New Music Video For “Chambermaid”

Home News Trent Tournour June 12th, 2025 - 1:55 AM

Singer-Songwriter, Suzanne Vega has released a brand new animated music video for her song “Chambermaid” off of her new album Flying With Angels. The song is an adaptation of Bob Dylan’s 1966 classic “I Want You” However, in Vega’s flip she zeroes in on the character of the chambermaid. In Dylan’s original, the character is able to see right through him however she does not judge his actions and insteads stands only as a beacon of support for him to lean on. In Vega’s telling she makes the relationship between the two characters much more apparently romantic and devotional in nature but she also adds in the interesting twist that the chambermaid herself desperately wants someone to rely on. Despite sharing love with the narrator of the original song she does not view him as reliable and he cannot serve as the same pillar of stability she fulfills for him.

This new video is fully animated by Michael Arthur in a very cute style reminiscent of Shel Silverstein in its fanciful colors, intricate details and sketchy character design. The video shows an animated version of Vega strumming her guitar and singing along to the bittersweet ballad interspersed with a reimagining of an iconic portrait of Bob Dylan and a beautiful rendering of a church which the narrator of the song is assumed to turn to in order to try and find salvation.

Watch the video for the song here: