Harmony Tividad Releases New Introspective Single “Lifetime”

Home News Skylar Jameson June 24th, 2026 - 11:55 AM

Harmony Tividad, known for her work in the duo Girlpool, has shared her new solo song “Lifetime”. The song is the title track from her upcoming album of the same name, which will be out this Friday, June 26, 2026. The new song, “Lifetime”, is thematically about the changing nature of life and how that differs from how big corporations operate. This song follows the other pre-release singles from Lifetime, which include “Best Dressed”, “Mulholland Drive”, “I’m Still Learning How To Leave You” and also the songs she released last year, “Apple Pie”, “Where Strangers Go” and “Anything”.

Like the other pre-release singles, “Lifetime” also came with a brand new music video. The music video was directed by Amelia Irons and Max Harper. It is very visually pleasing with the color grading, camera work, and beautifully quirky sets. The video focuses on Tividad and her mother, Wendy Lebel-Tividad, highlighting their close connection as mother and daughter. Check out the “Lifetime” music video below.

While discussing her new release, Tividad says, “’Lifetime’ came to me on a day where I had to help someone in my family with a chronic health condition… it was very destabilizing and I had limited support at the moment it was happening. I got home after helping them and was so disoriented by the chaos of living that I sat down and wrote this song within an hour. I immediately knew it was the title track of the album I had been working on.”

Lifetime comes out this Friday, with a total of 12 tracks produced by Yves Rothman. Lifetime’s main goal as an album is to explore “the endless cycle of becoming in the modern world” using Tividad’s knack for storytelling and eccentric lifestyle. The upcoming album’s songs will focus on the constants in life and others will be about making room for the changes and transitions life can throw your way.

Then, a bit after the album releases, Tividad will be touring with Babymorocco as their support on select dates. More information about that tour can be found HERE.