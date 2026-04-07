Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad Announces New Album Lifetime For June 2026 Release, Shares Lead Single “I’m Still Learning How To Leave You”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 7th, 2026 - 7:29 PM

According to Clashmusic.com, Harmony Tividad has announced the release of the new album, Lifetime, which will be released on June 16. The songwriter won acclaim on these very pages as a member of Girlpool, an exquisite indie pop two-piece. Tracing her own solo journey, Harmony has shared some wonderful singles, with her new album Lifetime now incoming.

Out now, the gorgeous new single, “I’m Still Learning How To Leave You” leans on the artist‘s strengths by using blissful melodies, Harmony also frames her lyric with a potent narrative sensibility. “I’m still learning how to leave you’ is about the continued strength to surrender responsibility over a person you no longer have the strength to take care of. The pain of how strong the urge continues to be even when you are worlds apart, said Harmony.