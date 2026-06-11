Harmony Tividad Shares Vivid New Single & Video “Best Dressed”

Home News Cait Stoddard June 11th, 2026 - 5:35 PM

Today, Los Angeles singer-songwriter Harmony Tividad has shared her new single “Best Dressed. Alongside the new song, The artist has also shared the 60s-inspired and campy video directed by Caroline Iaffaldano, where she performs on a colorful, psychedelic soundstage in fantastic and playful outfits. As for the music, everything sounds amazing by how the lovely and catchy musical vibe blends in with the beautiful the the singer has created.

On June 26, Harmony will release her new album, Lifetime, through KRO Records, which will include “Best Dressed” along with the recently shared singles “Mulholland Drive,” that arrived with a video directed by Terrence O’Conner and “I’m Still Learning How To Leave You,” which arrived with a video directed by Hannah De Vries. “Caroline and I were inspired by vintage bandstand videos and wanted to capture the energy of those old performances. The 1960s television stage becomes a metaphor for the performance of femininity, existing in a world built around spectacle and perception,” said Harmony.

Between Harmony’s mercurial storytelling and colorful lifestyle, Lifetime tells a story of the endless cycle of becoming in the modern world. Across the album’s 12 tracks, Harmony explores the constants of life, while also holding space for the inevitably transitional nature of it.