Doja Cat Condemns AI After Several AI-Generated Songs Mimicking Her Style Leak Online

Home News Beka Welsh June 24th, 2026 - 8:40 PM

Doja Cat called out her fans and generative AI on social media after songs, claimed to be leaked tracks from the artist, circulated the internet this week. According to Billboard, multiple AI-generated songs created a stir on social media as fans believed them to be official unreleased Doja Cat songs. The artist took to social media to clear up the rumors, expressing her strong distaste for AI and her upsetment at fans not being able to tell.

“All of those songs that are leaking that they’re saying are mine are AI. None of it is me,” she wrote. “Really disappointed in everyone thinking that’s me :/ Fuck AI for real.”

A Doja Cat fan account commented on the post asking the singer why she was lying. Doja Cat denied the allegations, responding, “i’m not. why are you lying to yourself?”

The artist last released music in 2025, with her album Vie. She hasn’t insinuated any coming releases this year, but featured on a Latto’s single “Okayyy” just last month. She is also in the midst of her “Tour Ma Vie World Tour,” having just wrapped up the European leg and moving on to North America in the fall.