Latto Releases Official Music Video For “Chicken Grease”

Khalliah Gardner August 9th, 2025 - 1:29 PM

Latto has caught the music world’s eye again by releasing her new video for “Chicken Grease.” The video is out through RCA Records to celebrate one year since her highly-praised third album, Sugar Honey Iced Tea. Famous for being energetic and charming, Latto’s latest video shows she’s still a strong influence in hip-hop.

The “Chicken Grease” video adds exciting visuals to Latto’s lively song, highlighting her talent. Directed by a skilled team, the video shows off Latto’s bold style and tells an engaging story that draws in viewers. Her special touch is evident throughout, showing how well she mixes music with visual art and helping her stay on top in a tough industry.

Latto released a video for her hit summer song “Somebody,” which people loved as the perfect tune for the season. Her sister, Brooklyn Nikole, directed it and showed Latto enjoying sunny Jamaica. Fans appreciated this because of its beauty. The video’s popularity, along with her big European festival acts and sold-out shows in London, proves she’s becoming an important figure worldwide in music and entertainment.

Earlier this year, Latto showed her creativity by releasing a different version of “Blick Sum” with Playboi Carti. This demonstrated her versatility and eagerness to try new things in music. Importantly, her album Sugar Honey Iced Tea made history as she became the first solo female rapper from Atlanta to hit number one on Billboard’s Top Rap Albums chart. This achievement proves she’s becoming a leading figure in the music world, earning praise for her wide influence and success.

Latto’s music has been streamed over 4.3 billion times around the world, showing how successful she’s become with her songs and videos. The release of her “Chicken Grease” video adds to this success by showcasing her lively energy and deep creativity. Additionally, fans have something else to be excited about: a special limited edition vinyl for Sugar Honey Iced Tea is now available, letting them own a piece of Latto’s growing musical career.

Latto is taking over stages and radios everywhere, bringing fresh ideas and lots of energy to her music and videos. She keeps producing hit songs and exciting projects that push limits in hip-hop. Latto confidently leads the way as she explores new creative opportunities while inspiring people all around the world.