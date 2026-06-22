Trial Date For Former Turnstile Guitarist Brady Ebert’s Attempted First Degree Murder Case Set For October 2026

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 5:32 PM

According to Consequence.net, former Turnstile guitarist Brady Ebert will stand trial on attempted murder charges beginning on October 5, in Rockville, Maryland. As previously reported, Ebert is accused of allegedly running Turnstile singer Brendan Yates’ father William Yates over with a car in an incident that allegedly took place on March 29. The elder Yates sustained serious injuries, including a broken leg, although Ebert has argued that he was allegedly acting in self-defense.

Roughly a month after the alleged incident, Ebert’s charge was upgraded to first-degree attempted murder, meaning he could face up to life in prison if convicted. According to Lambgoat, the trial is set for October 5-7,and will be presided over by Maryland Circuit Court Judge John M. Maloney. A pre-trial conference is scheduled for September 3, with a motion hearing slated for September 25th. Ebert currently remains incarcerated at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility in Boyds, Maryland.

Upon his arrest, Turnstile stated: “Turnstile cut ties with Brady Ebert in 2022 in response to a consistent pattern of harmful behavior affecting himself, the band, and the community. After exhausting every available resource to support his access to help and recovery, a boundary ultimately had to be set when healthy communication was no longer possible and he began threatening violence.”

The band adds: “This past week, that violence led to a physical attack when Brady went to the house of Brendan’s parents and used his vehicle to run over Brendan’s father, causing severe physical trauma. We are grateful that Mr. Yates survived, has successfully undergone surgery, and we’re hoping for the best possible outcome in his recovery. We have no language left for Brady.”

Photo Credit: Madison Hedgecock