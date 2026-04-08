Brady Ebert Claims Self Defense as The Reason He Allegedly Tried to Run Over Turnstile’s Brendan Yates’ Dad

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Brady Ebert is speaking out following his arrest in connection to a violent incident involving the father of Turnstile frontman Brendan Yates. The former guitarist has publicly claimed that his actions were done in self defense. The case continues to unfold as more details emerge from both legal proceedings and media reports.

Ebert, who previously played in Turnstile, is currently facing charges after he allegedly struck William Yates, Brendan Yates’ 79-year-old father, with a vehicle outside the family’s home in Silver Spring, Maryland. According to police reports, the incident allegedly occurred on March 29th and resulted in severe leg injuries that required hospitalization and surgery.

According to MetalInjection, Ebert told a court during a recent hearing that his actions were “pure self-defense,” claiming that he had been attacked prior to the incident. He also reportedly suggested that surveillance footage would support his version of events.

However, prosecutors strongly dispute that claim. During a bail hearing, authorities described the actions as a “clearly targeted attack,” arguing that Ebert allegedly returned to the scene and intentionally struck Yates with his vehicle after an initial confrontation. Bail was ultimately denied, and Ebert remains in custody awaiting further court proceedings.

Reports from law enforcement allege that Ebert initially arrived at the home, shouted obscenities and later came back before allegedly hitting Yates with his car. Additional claims suggest that Yates may have thrown an object at the vehicle before the alleged incident, which could factor into Ebert’s self-defense argument.