Turnstile Hints at Announcement with Billboards Reading “Never Enough Turnstile”

Turnstile fans are buzzing after mysterious billboards appeared overnight on Sunset Boulevard in Los Angeles, emblazoned with the phrase “Never Enough Turnstile” and the date June 6. The cryptic message has sparked speculation about a major announcement from the band, possibly signaling new music on the horizon, according to NME.

The billboard’s accompanying image shows Turnstile back to a five-piece lineup, seemingly confirming that touring guitarist Meg Mills has officially joined the band following Brady Ebert’s departure in 2022. Fans have been eager for news since the band’s 2021 breakthrough album GLOW ON, which cemented their reputation as genre-defying trailblazers.

If the billboards are hinting at a new album, June 6 could mark either a release date or the unveiling of more details. This would be Turnstile’s first full-length release since their 2021 record and their first since collaborating with BADBADNOTGOOD on the 2023 EP New Heart Designs. The band also contributed the track “Listening” to I Think You Should Leave in 2023.

In addition to their potential new release, Turnstile has a packed tour schedule ahead, including two massive UK shows, a stop at Glastonbury 2025 and appearances at France’s HellFest and Primavera Sound Porto. Fans eagerly await more details, hoping June 6 brings a new chapter for the beloved hardcore band.

The potential addition of Meg Mills has sparked excitement and curiosity among fans, with many speculating how her style will influence Turnstile’s evolving sound. Known for her dynamic guitar work and stage presence, Mills could bring a fresh edge to the band’s signature blend of hardcore, punk and experimental elements. If confirmed, her inclusion may hint at a bold new direction for Turnstile’s upcoming release.

Photo credit: Madison Hedgecock