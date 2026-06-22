Filter’s Richard Patrick Reveals He Was Doxxed & Sent Death Threats In Response to Trump Criticism

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 8:27 PM

According to Consequence.net, Filter’s Richard Patrick has been one of the outspoken rockers when it came to criticizing President Trump but the frontman has stopped his political speech due to receiving death threats. The industrial-rock veteran discussed being doxed and threats targeting him and his family in a new interview with Rocking With Jam Man. “I think it’s a personal choice, obviously, if someone wants to use their platform politically. But guys like Bono and Joe Strummer and Bruce Springsteen and Tom Morello and Robert De Niro, and people that speak out against the Trump administration, I think they’re incredibly brave”, said Patrick.

The artist adds: “I’ve received death threats. So that’s why I’ve kind of silenced myself, because I don’t want… I have kids and… I was doxed, and there was a whole bunch of shit that went down that I don’t want to really talk about. So I’ve kind of had to shut up because I can’t really… You know Filter‘s a big band and we’ve traveled the world over, but I can’t afford 24-hour security and that’s what Bono and Bruce Springsteen, luckily they have that. Because the death threats are real. You have to take them seriously.”

The interview came as part of the build toward the new Filter album, The Antidote, which is currently expected to be out in 2027. The Antidote, per Patrick, is part of a diptych with previous album The Algorithm, saying, “It’s kind of similar to The Algorithm. That’s why I called it The Antidote, because it’s kind of coming in with solutions. And The Algorithm was the problem, and The Antidote is the solution. It’s heavy sounding, but it’s also beautiful and light in certain areas.”