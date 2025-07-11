Filter Announces Extended Album The Algorithm: Ultra Edition With 8 New Tracks For August 2025 Release

Home News Leila DeJoui July 11th, 2025 - 11:02 PM

The alternative rock band, Filter, are anticipated to release a remixed and remastered new album. Their new album, The Algorithm: Ultra Edition is set to release on Aug. 8 via the band’s No Pulse Records. The new album features re-imagined tracks from The Algorithm. The album is a tight conceptual statement heralding the songwriting from Filter’s Richard Patrick. The new edition of the album will also include nine additional tracks.

The first single from the album is set to release on July 11. The new single “All The Good,” will be released to radio and also available on all digital platforms. The new track will feature the classic Filter sound but also include a modern sonic edge. The single will also feature pure existential chaos, heavy psychotic riffs and a soaring anthemic chorus. Patrick’s vocals in the new single are pushed and are heavy throughout the song. The song was produced by Patrick and collaborator, Bran Virtue. The new single was also co-written by the guitarist, Zach Munowitz.

The new album delivers four remixes of previously released tracks. The new album will include the former Nine Inch Nails member Charlie Clouser and producer and mixer Sean Beaven. There are also mixes from Patrick of “Obliteration,” as well as Julian Gray’s version of “Burn Out the Sun.” In the new album, there will also be two covers; U2’s “A Sort of Homecoming” and Billie Eillish’s “Bad Guy.”

The Algorithm: Ultra Edition Tracklist: