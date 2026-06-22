Dropkick Murphys Shares Cover Of The Pogues’ “The Body Of An American” For Shane MacGowan Tribute Album

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2026 - 2:47 PM

Dropkick Murphys have released their powerful version of “The Body of an American,”which is from the highly anticipated tribute album, 20th Century Paddy – The Songs Of Shane MacGowan, that will be out on November 13, in tribute to the late Pogues singer. As the cultural descendants of the inspirations Shane MacGowan wrote about, Dropkick Murphys deliver a powerful rendition of this Celtic punk classic.

Dropkick Murphys’ version leans heavily into the song’s rich, coded history and traditional storytelling. The track balances the poetic longing for Amerikay with the fierce rallying cry of Erin go, short for Éirinn go Brách (Ireland Forever). For Dropkick Murphys, covering this specific track isn’t just a tribute. Vocalist and founder Ken Casey explains, “Dropkick Murphys are honored to be a part of this Shane tribute. Shane had a tremendous impact on the members of the band, individually, and on the band as a whole.”

The artist adds: “Shane’s lyrics had such a dark, sometimes twisted, street level reality to them that it was more punk than a lot of punk. It’s so cool to participate in this amazing tribute album, alongside such a diverse lineup of musicians like Bruce Springsteen, Tom Waits, Hozier, and so many more all inspired by Shane MacGowan. ‘The Body of an American’ is a Dropkick all-time favorite and we’ve played it live throughout the years so to get to record it for this tribute was a dream come true.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock