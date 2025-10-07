Dropkick Murphys Announce St. Patrick’s Day Weekend 2026 U.S. Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard October 7th, 2025 - 5:42 PM

Today, Dropkick Murphys have announced the dates and venues for their 2026 St. Patrick’s Day weekend celebration in Boston, which is also the band’s 30th birthday party. Part of their upcoming For The People…In The Pit Tour, the dates include March 13, 14 and 15, 2026 at MGM Music Hall at Fenway and March 17 at Citizens House Of Blues. March 14 includes a special family-friendly afternoon mini-concert and meet & greet at 2:00 PM, also at MGM Music Hall at Fenway, which benefits the band’s charitable foundation, The Claddagh Fund. For tickets and more information, click here.

Full dates for the 2026 For The People…In The Pit Tour will be announced soon along with supporting acts for the Boston shows. Prior to the St. Patrick’s Day hometown shows, Dropkick Murphys will head to Europe for a fall headlining tour with Frank Turner and Haywire that kicks off on October 15 in Milan, Italy. Find all tour dates and more information here.

For The People…In The Pit Tour Dates

3/13 -16, 2026 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

3/17 – 2026 – Boston, MA – Citizens House Of Blues

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock