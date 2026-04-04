The xx Play First Show Since 2018, Perform Jamie xx, Oliver Sim & Romy Solo Material

Home News Aryn Honaker April 4th, 2026 - 6:42 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

The xx, an indie rock band, reunited this Friday at Mexico City’s Pepsi Center for their first live show since 2018, according to Consequence.

Their latest release as a band was the deluxe version of their 2009 debut album xx, which came out mid-November of last year. Besides that, the three members have mostly been focusing on solo projects for the past several years. Oliver Sim came out with his debut album Hideous Bastard in 2022. Romy dropped her first solo project Mid Air in 2023. Jamie xx, whose debut album In Colour was released in 2015, put out his second album In Waves in 2024.

The set list includes 19 songs, covering many of their albums. They performed group hits, like “Angels” from their second studio album Coexist and “I Dare You” from their third studio album I See You. In the middle of the show, they also sang some songs from each of their solo albums, such as Oliver Sim’s “GMT,” Romy’s “Enjoy Your Life” and Jamie xx’s “Loud Places.” They also played Jamie xx’s collaboration with Gil Scott-Heron “I’ll Take Care of U.”

La banda @thexx vuelve a tocar junta después de 8 años y lo hizo en la CDMX. Les extráñanos un montón ✨#TheXX pic.twitter.com/PkianBNHdW — Chilango (@ChilangoCom) April 4, 2026

The trio hinted at a new project in the works in late 2023 and early 2024. The band also has additional live performances throughout the year in various countries. Their Mexico City shows come to a close after Sunday, April 5, and will be followed by Coachella appearances in the following weeks (April 10 and April 17). They’re also scheduled to be at Primavera Sound Barcelona and Lollapalooza in the summer, among many other events.