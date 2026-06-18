Quicksand Channel Minor Threat and Negative Approach Collaborate on New Diss Track “Cool Guy”

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 18th, 2026 - 3:01 PM

Legendary NYC post-hardcore icons Quicksand are pleased to present “Cool Guy,” the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, July 17 release of Bring On The Psychics, the first album in five years from the iconic trio. The band likened “Cool Guy” to “OG HC diss tracks” like “Small Man, Big Mouth” by Minor Threat or “Hypocrite” by Negative Approach. “Sometimes you just gotta get those negative emotions out,” the band said. Watch the music video for “Cool Guy,” directed and produced by Jesse Korman:

Marking an entirely new era for the storied three-piece—made up of guitarist/vocalist Walter Schreifels, bassist/vocalist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage—Bring On The Psychics serves as the sonic bridge between the band’s heavy and influential ’90s sound and the ambitious, experimental output contained within its more recent era. Produced and mixed by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Drain) across 10 days, Bring On The Psychics once again finds Quicksand reinventing the sound they helped pioneer.

Inspired by a quote from scientist Carl Sagan, Bring On The Psychics sees Schreifels examining his past through his present reality. “For this album, I was going back to a lot of my earlier influences about ‘break down the walls’ or ‘start today,'” he explains. “Regardless of whether you’re into hardcore or youth crew, they’re really cool records because they’re speaking to the time and providing possible paths to a better future … with mosh parts. That’s the energy that I wanted to bring to this.”

From the hook-driven heaviness of the opener “Get To It” to the shoegaze splendor of “Crystallize,” the band cover a lot of sonic ground on Bring On The Psychics, but it always sounds like Quicksand. Its technical virtuosity is on full display here as well, from Vega’s locked-in bass grooves on “Cool Guy” to Alan Cage’s dynamic drumming on the album’s title track. The band also stretched out, musically, on the album as evidenced by the breezy ballad “Days You Run To,” a song that might even surprise longtime fans. “To me, that is the kind of thing that Fugazi would do on their more chill kind of tunes,” Schreifels said of the laid-back feel of”Days You Run To.” “It’s nice to have something that was more expansive to show the Pink Floyd side of Quicksand.”

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat