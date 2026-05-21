Quicksand Share Dynamic New Single & Video “Crystallize”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 21st, 2026 - 1:18 PM

Today, legendary independent New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records and Quicksand are excited to present the music video for “Crystallize,” which is the latest single to be lifted from the Friday, July 17, release of Bring On The Psychics, the forthcoming studio album from the New York City post-hardcore veterans.”’Crystallize’ opens a new lane for us,” the band says of the new single. “Post-punk self-actualization-core meets 1960s Batman fight scene.”

Marking an entirely new era for the storied three-piece, guitarist/vocalist Walter Schreifels, bassist/vocalist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage, Bring On The Psychics serves as the sonic bridge between the band’s heavy and influential Nineties sound and the ambitious, experimental output contained within its more recent era. Produced and mixed by Jon Markson (Drug Church, Drain) across 10 days, Bring On The Psychics once again finds Quicksand reinventing the sound they helped pioneer.

Formed in New York City in 1990 out of the ashes of Gorilla Biscuits, Youth of Today, Burn and Bold, the band took the aggression of hardcore and added a more groove-driven crunch to it, unintentionally inventing the genre known today as a post-hardcore. After releasing two major-label masterpieces in the Nineties: 1993’s Slip and 1995’s Manic Compression, the band split up at the peak of their powers, only to reunite in 2012 and release Interiors and Distant Populations.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat