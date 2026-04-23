Quicksand Announce First New Album In Five Years Bring On The Psychics For July 2026 Release, Share New Singles “Get To It” & “Regenerate”

Home News Cait Stoddard April 23rd, 2026 - 2:26 PM

Today, legendary independent New York-based rock label Equal Vision Records and Quicksand has announced the Friday, July 17, release of Bring On The Psychics, which is the brand new album from the New York City post-hardcore veterans. Marking an entirely new era for the storied three-piece: guitarist/vocalist Walter Schreifels, bassist/vocalist Sergio Vega and drummer Alan Cage, Bring On The Psychics serves as the sonic bridge between the band’s heavy and influential Nineties sound and the ambitious, experimental output contained within its more recent era. The album once again finds Quicksand reinventing the sound they helped pioneer.

Also, the band has shared the singles “Get To It” and “Regenerate.” While talking about the music, Quicksand said: “It’s tough to talk about your own music and what it means, not only because I sometimes don’t understand it myself but in a way it robs the listener of their own interpretation. So if you don’t want that, read no further. Otherwise, with ‘Get To It’ and ‘Regenerate’, we wanted to do something high-energy and straightforward with a positive feeling. ‘Get To It’ is about ‘getting to it’, poking holes in the excuses for standing still.”

The band adds: “Procrastination is something I’ve struggled with my whole life so I’m always looking for a new mantra to help overcome my tendency to put things off. “‘Regenerate’ is about finding new paths forward. It’s a theme I think we all return to. No matter how well you play it, life will keep taking things away from you. It sucks but this is how we learn and grow as people, so it might be we’re living the most when faced with having to get back up from a hard hit.”

Bring On The Psychics Track List

Get To It Regenerate Agency Crystallize Supercollider In Full Color Days You Run To Cool Guy Moving Forward Bring On The Psychics