Quicksand Announce Summer 2026 North American Tour Dates With Bane & Soul Blind

Home News Cait Stoddard May 28th, 2026 - 2:56 PM

According to BrooklynVegan.com, it has been announced that Quicksand and Bane will be teaming up for a North American tour this summer. Shows begin on August 3, in Norfolk, VA, and wrap up on September 3, in Boston. Soul Blind will open all but one show. The duo will be visiting North Carolina, Texas, Arizona, California, Washington and other places. For tickets and more information, click here.

In other news, Quicksand’s first album in five years, Bring on the Psychics, will be out in July and people can pre-order our exclusive pink splatter vinyl variant, limited to 500 copies, in the BV shop. Bane are also playing Bouncing Souls‘ Stoked for the Summer show at Asbury Park’s Stone Pony Summer Stage on June 27, which is also with Less Than Jake, The Lawrence Arms, School Drugs and Twenty Two.

Quicksand Tour Dates

8/3 – Norfolk, VA The Annex *#

8/4 – Durham, NC Motorco Music Hall *#

8/5 – Atlanta, GA The Masquerade – Hell Stage *#

8/7 – Dallas, TX AM/FM Backyard *#

8/8 – Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall *#

8/9 – Austin, TX Mohawk Austin *#

8/11 – Mesa, AZ The Nile Theater *#

8/12 – Solana Beach, CA Belly Up *#

8/13 – Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether *#

8/14 – Fresno Crossing, CA Strummer’s *#

8/15 – San Francisco, CA The Castro Theatre *#

8/16 – Roseville, CA Goldfield Trading Post Roseville *#

8/18 – Portland, OR Wonder Ballroom *#

8/19 – Seattle, WA The Showbox *#

8/21 – Salt Lake City, UT The Depot *#

8/22 – Colorado Springs, CO Black Sheep *#

8/23 – Englewood, CO Gothic Theatre *#

8/25 – Saint Paul, MN Amsterdam Bar and Hall *#

8/26 – Chicago, IL Bottom Lounge *#

8/27 – Grand Rapids, MI The Pyramid Scheme *

8/28 – Detroit, MI El Club #

8/29 – Toronto, ON East End United *#

8/31 – Washington, DC 9:30 Club *#

9/1 – Philadelphia, PA Underground Arts *#

9/2 – Brooklyn, NY The Brooklyn Monarch *#

9/3 – Boston, MA Royale *#

* with Bane

# with Soul Blind

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat