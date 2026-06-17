Dale Crover of Melvins Covers “Harvest Moon” by Neil Young

Home News Beka Welsh June 17th, 2026 - 11:04 PM

According to Brooklyn Vegan, Dale Crover has just released a cover of Neil Young’s “Harvest Moon,” which is set to lead the artist’s upcoming EP Get Yer Ba-Ba’s Out. The cover is especially notable as Crover formerly played a younger version of Young in his “Harvest Moon” music video.

“It was quite a surreal experience!” He said, reflecting on his experience filming the suit video. “When I met Neil, I was made up to look just like him. Not that I didn’t already look a bit like him. That is how I got the part, after all. When I meet Neil, he starts explaining to me that he has this pair of pants that he wants me to wear for the video, and the mechanics of how the zipper works since it was broken! Not only did I play his younger self, but I also doubled for him. When he’s seen on stage playing, I’m dancing with his wife and when he’s dancing with her, I’m on stage.”

Crover noted that this experience was part of the reason he decided to cover the song. The cover also melds the song with his own band, Melvins’ 1996 song “The Bit.”

“I thought it would be fun to cover this song and combine it with Melvins “The Bit”, a song I co wrote with Buzz Osborne, since both songs share the same guitar tuning. I started performing the songs live and knew right away that I wanted to record them, making it the spur for this new EP.”

Photo credit: Marv Watson