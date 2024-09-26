Low Flying Hawks Featuring Dale Crover & Trevor Dunn” Share New Video “Suspension Of Disbelief”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2024 - 4:09 PM

Today, Low Flying Hawks, who recently announced their return with Makebelieve, which drops on October, 25, through Sympatry Records, has shared their second single, “Suspenson of Disbelief.” As a whole, the tune is wonderful by how the instrumentation smacks the background with a hard-hitting mix grunge and rock, while the vocal performances dazzles the ears with lovely harmonies. As for the music video, each groovy scene consists of imaginative and multi-colored visuals.

Makebelieve is the Mexico City-based band’s fourth album and includes Dale Crover (Melvins) on drums and Trevor Dunn (Mr. Bungle) on bass, with guitarist AAL and vocalist EHA. Throughout 2021 and 2022, EHA and AAL hunkered down and recorded what would become Makebelieve. This time around, they worked in both Mexico City and Los Angeles, with producer Toshi Kasai , experimenting with various pedals, amps and other sounds in the process.

“The record is about how the world changed when everyone started not believing anything and being very aggressive,” notes guitarist AAL. “Everything was peaceful, and suddenly everyone was barking back. It goes deeper too. With A.I., you just don’t know what to believe. It’s like the world was out for blood. Who did this? Why is it happening? Everything settled and we all surrendered to the idea of being held hostage.”