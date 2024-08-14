Dale Crover Teams Up With Ty Segall For New Single “Spoiled Daisies”

Home News Alana Overton August 14th, 2024 - 6:36 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Rock veterans Dale Crover and Ty Segall have joined forces for an explosive new single titled “Spoiled Daisies.” This collaboration between the Melvins’ legendary drummer and the prolific multi-instrumentalist promises a gritty blend of their signature sounds, fusing Crover’s heavy, intricate rhythms with Segall’s raw, garage-rock energy. The track starts off with a guitar solo, followed by strong vocals that capture the essence of garage-rock.

The result is a track that captures the essence of their combined musical prowess, offering fans a powerful and fresh take on the rock genre. “Spoiled Daisies” marks a significant moment for both artists, highlighting their ongoing influence in alternative music. Alongside the release of “Spoiled Daisies,” Dale Crover is gearing up for his upcoming Dale Crover Band shows, which kick off on August 23, 2024. Crover will hit the road with his band for a tour on August 23rd, bringing his electrifying live performances to fans across the nation.

Dale Crover Tour Dates:

Dale Crover Band with Rob Crow opening (acoustically):

08-23 – San Diego, CA – Casbah

08-24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s

08-26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel

08-27 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post

08-29 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon

08-30 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room

With Redd Kross (solo, acoustic performances):

10-09 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Cumberland Arms, Byker Bank

10-10 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club

10-11 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla

10-12 – Birmingham, UK – Zumhof Biergarten

10-13 – Nottingham, UK – The Boat Club Trentside

10-21 – Aarhus, DK – HeadQuarters

10-22 – Copenhagen, DK – Beta

10-23 – Göteborg, SE – Pustervik

10-24 – Oslo, NO – Blå

10-25 – Stockholm, SE – Bar Brooklyn

10-27 – Berlin, DE – Lido

11-07 – Bilbao, ES – Kafe Antzokia

11-08 – Madrid, ES – Sala El Sol

11-12 – London, UK – Dingwalls