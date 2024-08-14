Dale Crover Teams Up With Ty Segall For New Single “Spoiled Daisies”

Rock veterans Dale Crover and Ty Segall have joined forces for an explosive new single titled “Spoiled Daisies.” This collaboration between the Melvins’ legendary drummer and the prolific multi-instrumentalist promises a gritty blend of their signature sounds, fusing Crover’s heavy, intricate rhythms with Segall’s raw, garage-rock energy. The track starts off with a guitar solo, followed by strong vocals that capture the essence of garage-rock.
Alongside the release of "Spoiled Daisies," Dale Crover is gearing up for his upcoming Dale Crover Band shows, which kick off on August 23, 2024. Crover will hit the road with his band for a tour on August 23rd, bringing his electrifying live performances to fans across the nation.
Dale Crover Tour Dates:
Dale Crover Band with Rob Crow opening (acoustically):
08-23 – San Diego, CA – Casbah
08-24 – Pioneertown, CA – Pappy + Harriet’s
08-26 – San Francisco, CA – The Chapel
08-27 – Sacramento, CA – Goldfield Trading Post
08-29 – Los Angeles, CA – Zebulon
08-30 – Santa Ana, CA – Constellation Room
With Redd Kross (solo, acoustic performances):
10-09 – Newcastle upon Tyne, UK – Cumberland Arms, Byker Bank
10-10 – Liverpool, UK – Arts Club
10-11 – Manchester, UK – Gorilla
10-12 – Birmingham, UK – Zumhof Biergarten
10-13 – Nottingham, UK – The Boat Club Trentside
10-21 – Aarhus, DK – HeadQuarters
10-22 – Copenhagen, DK – Beta
10-23 – Göteborg, SE – Pustervik
10-24 – Oslo, NO – Blå
10-25 – Stockholm, SE – Bar Brooklyn
10-27 – Berlin, DE – Lido
11-07 – Bilbao, ES – Kafe Antzokia
11-08 – Madrid, ES – Sala El Sol
11-12 – London, UK – Dingwalls