Home News Guillaume Oded May 25th, 2026 - 8:16 PM

According to NME, Neil Young made his first live appearance of 2026 last night (May 22), showing up unannounced at a benefit concert for Canadian environmentalist David Suzuki at Vancouver’s Queen Elizabeth Theatre.

The show, marking Suzuki’s 90th birthday, also featured Jane Fonda, Al Gore, and Sarah McLachlan. Young’s appearance came as a surprise given he had cancelled all of his 2026 tour dates earlier this year, including a full UK and European run, saying it was “not the time” to be playing shows. He later broke his silence due to the concerns of his fan that something serious may be going on that “all is good,” that he had simply needed a break and was “listening to my body.” and taking care of his overall mental wellbeing.

He performed two songs solo that are important. Standing before the crowd, he delivered a passionate rendition of “Heart Of Gold” on guitar, then moved to the piano for a version of “After The Gold Rush”, with added harmonica, that felt quietly devastating, which was “heart-wrenchingly beautiful”.

Beyond the live return, Young has also announced that his new album with The Chrome Hearts is now finished, reportedly featuring three completed versions of songs written 63 years ago. He has previously spoken about channeling his frustration with the Trump administration into the record as inspiration for new protest music. A new protest song, “Big Crime,” arrived earlier this year. Separately, a trademark infringement lawsuit brought against The Chrome Hearts by the fashion brand of the same name has since been dropped. This isn’t the first time Neil has involved himself into politics during the Trump administration, because according to our previous article, Neil Young is showing support for the people of Greenland because of the stress caused by Trump’s public desire for the United States to take control of Greenland.

It was a brief, unannounced return, two songs among friends, but one that carried real weight.





