Neil Young Gifts People in Greenland Access to His Full Discography

Emily Lopez January 27th, 2026 - 9:42 PM

Most people across the globe are aware of the current events of the United States, at least to some degree. With the controversy of the Trump administration, a larger group of people have been paying attention to American politics. One current source of controversy in the United States is Trump’s desire to control Greenland. Some people believe that since the U.S. already has a military base there, the U.S. should acquire the country. On the other hand, because an invasion of Greenland would break international law, some disagree with it. Either way, this possibility most negatively affects the people who live in Greenland. Knowing this, singer-songwriter Neil Young has decided to try to alleviate some of the stress these people might be facing.

According to Consequence, Young is gifting free access to his full discography to the residents of Greenland. His discography can be accessed on his archives website. On that same website, Young wrote “I hope my Music and Music Films will ease some of the unwarranted stress and threats you are experiencing from our unpopular and hopefully temporary government.” He then expressed that he hopes other organizations will also show their solidarity to Greenland residents who are facing the impact of the current administration.

For the time being, Trump’s wishes to take control of Greenland have been just that: wishes. Of course, that doesn’t mean it will or won’t happen in the future. All that can be said is that hopefully innocent people won’t continue to be harmed by the current administration.