Federal Judge Dismisses Dawn Richard’s Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs

Home News Cait Stoddard June 15th, 2026 - 5:53 PM

According to Complex.com, former Danity Kane and Diddy-Dirty Money member Dawn Richard’s lawsuit against Diddy has been dismissed. On June 15, federal judge Katherine Polk Failla issued a 35-page opinion, throwing out all 18 of the singer’s claims against her former group-mate and label head. Richard was left the option to re-file one of them, Diddy’s alleged violation of New York City’s Victims of Gender-Motivated Violence Act (VGMVPL), in state court.

None of Richard’s alleged claims against Diddy were judged on their factual bases, with Judge Failla saying that, “if true, [they] are execrable.” Instead, 15 of the counts were dismissed for being past the statute of limitations, two (both over the song “Deliver Me”) for matters relating to copyright law, and one, concerning the VGMVPL, because the issue properly belongs in state court, not federal.

Richard had argued that her claims should be considered despite being past the statute of limitations, using several different legal doctrines. The judge, however, did not agree. In her suit, Richard accused Diddy of allegedly subjecting her to years of horrific treatment, abuse and threats. She also allegedly recalled witnessing the mogul’s repeated abuse of his former partner, Cassie Ventura, and attending parties where Diddy allegedly arranged for “busloads” of women — including some who “appeared to be underage” to attend, be allegedly given drugs and alcohol and be “sexually violated” by him and his guests.

One of Richard’s attorneys, Arick Fudali of The Bloom Firm, talked to Complex about Monday’s decision. “We’re certainly disappointed in the dismissals,” he said. “However, we’re very encouraged that the judge chose not to dismiss with prejudice, and basically just refer the Gender Motivated Violence Act claim to state court.We feel very confident in the Gender Motivated Violence Act claims. We believe those are our primary claims anyway. We’re encouraged with the ability to pursue our Gender Motivated Violence Act claims in state court.”