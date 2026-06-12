Olivia Rodrigo Yearns In New Music Video For “Stupid Song”

Home News Steven Taylor June 12th, 2026 - 3:41 PM

You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love, Olivia Rodrigo’s third album, dropped today, and with that comes a music video for the track “Stupid Song.” As Pitchfork reports, this is the third single as well as third music video released for the album. This new video for “Stupid Song” can be found on Rodrigo’s YouTube.

Staring Rodrigo walking down the streets of New York City, the video cuts between shots of a cat and of ballerinas walking. The ballerinas appear behind Rodrigo as she walks, growing more numerous as the song’s instrumentals begin to kick in and pick up. After the title drop, the instrumentals become more pronounced as we see Rodrigo running alongside the dancers and other scattered clips, such as her pressed up on a tree and standing in a convenience store with the song’s drummer performing behind her. Elements like muted guitars and sparkly synths give the latter half of the song a unique vibe that one might not anticipate from the very stripped back opening.

“Stupid Song” follows previous singles “Drop Dead” and the “The Cure.” While the latter song may have nothing to do with iconic punk act of the same name, Rodrigo did get a chance to debut the track “What’s Wrong With Me” live alongside The Cure frontman (and noted inspiration for Rodrigo) Robert Smith. You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is out today.