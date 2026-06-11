Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Cover “Rainy Night In Soho” by The Pogues Live in Dublin

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 11th, 2026 - 3:56 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds kicked off their 2026 European tour on June 10 at Malahide Castle in Dublin, Ireland, NME reports. The iconic Australian singer and The Bad Seeds have joined together to play a stacked, 24-song setlist including both fan favorites and deep-cuts. The band finished out with a cover of The Pogues‘ “Rainy Night In Soho.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds opened with back-to-back performances of “Get Ready For Love,” :From Her To Eternity” and “Wild God” before breaking out rarer tracks like “Hiding All Away” and “Stranger Than Kindness” and performing “Train Long-Suffering” for the first time since 1989. Cave covered The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night In Soho” to close the gig, marking the first time he has played it with The Bad Seeds since 1997.

The cover was fitting given that the gig was in Dublin, where Pogues frontman and longtime friend of Cave, Shane McGowan, passed away in 2023. The two of them collaborated together multiple times, most famously on a 1992 cover of “What A Wonderful World.” Cave performed “A Rainy Night In Soho” at McGowan’s funeral and hailed him as “the greatest songwriter of his generation.” Hot Press reports that the cover was also dedicated to Trevor Dietz, Fontaines D.C.’s manager, who passed away on Sunday.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat