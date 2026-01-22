Nick Cave, Huntr/x, Raphael Saadiq & More Nominated For Oscars 2026 Best Original Song

Home News Cait Stoddard January 22nd, 2026 - 5:35 PM

According to Pitchfork.com, today, the 2026 Academy Award nominations for Best Original Song was annoounced. This year’s nominees are Nick Cave and Bryce Dessner’s “Train Dreams” (from the film of the same name), Huntr/x’s “Golden” (KPop Demon Hunters), Raphael Saadiq and Ludwig Göransson’s “I Lied to You” (Sinners), Dianne Warren’s “Dear Me” (Dianne Warren: Relentless) and Nicholas Pike’s “Sweet Dreams of Joy” (Viva Verdi!). A winner will be named at the awards ceremony on Sunday, March 15, hosted by Conan O’Brien at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Göransson was the only artist to be nominated for both Best Original Song and Best Original Score this year. Back in December, the Academy shared a shortlist of songs in the running for a nomination. Among those that did not make the final cut were Nine Inch Nails’ “As Alive as You Need Me to Be” (Tron: Ares), Aiyana-Lee’s “Highest 2 Lowest,” Miley Cyrus’ “Dream as One” (Avatar: Fire and Ash), John Mayer, Ed Sheeran, and Blake Slatkin’s “Drive” (F1) and two songs from Wicked: For Good. In 2025, the award went to Clément Ducol, Camille and Jacques Audiard for “El Mal,” from Audiard’s musical drama Emilia Perez.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat