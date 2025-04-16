Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds Play “Skeleton Tree” Live For the First Time Since 2018 at Wild God Tour Kick Off Show

Home News Michelle Grisales April 16th, 2025 - 4:25 PM

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds have officially kicked off their 2025 U.S. tour, marking their first stateside performances in seven years. The opening night, held on April 15th at Boston’s Agganis Arena, was a powerful return due to the inclusion of a fan-favorite song that hadn’t been played live in nearly a decade.

NME reported that during their set, the band delivered a live rendition of “Skeleton Tree,” the title track from their 2016 album, for the first time in seven years. The song was performed during the first encore, in between “Papa Won’t Leave You, Henry” and “The Weeping Song,” and followed by a second encore that featured “Into My Arms.”

The band performed a total of 22 songs, weaving through material from various eras of their discography, including some from Carnage, Cave’s collaborative album with Warren Ellis.

This tour marks the band’s return to U.S. stages after plans for a 2020 tour were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since their last American outing in 2018, much has changed both for the band and for Cave personally.

Joining Cave on this tour is Radiohead bassist Colin Greenwood, stepping in for longtime Bad Seeds member Martyn Casey, who is absent due to illness. Greenwood, who had previously performed alongside Cave on his solo and Carnage tours, also contributed to Wild God and has expressed deep admiration for Cave’s artistry.

“It’s a really fun thing to do because it’s not Radiohead,” Greenwood shared. “There are a lot of different colors in the music, so I’m having a blast… He’s such a great storyteller, and I really love his piano playing.”

Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds’ U.S. tour continues with stops in Brooklyn, Chicago, Montreal, Portland, and San Francisco, where it will conclude on May 14 at the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium.