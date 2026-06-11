Jakob Nowell Shares He Most Likely Won’t Sing on Another Sublime Album After Until the Sun Explodes

Home News Jonah Schwartz June 11th, 2026 - 4:20 PM

Veteran band Sublime reshaped their lineup in 2023 when the band added Jakob Nowell, the son of their original singer Bradley Nowell, to their lineup. While things seem to be off to a great start with the launch of the band’s touring festival Sublime Me Gusta and successful single releases, Loudwire reports that the younger Nowell will likely not be joining Sublime on another album after Until the Sun Explodes arrives on Friday (June 12).

After making his talent known with 2025’s single “Ensenada” and the title track from Until the Sun Explodes, Nowell tells Billboard that he views the new album with Sublime as a one-off: “Unless a child of mine wants to make another one one day, this is the last one I’m gonna make. I think you have to know your goals, set out to achieve them and, if you do, you must then create new goals. I love doing this and it’s truly healed me in many ways and allowed me to grow as an entertainer and performer. But I wish to carry the flag forward in different ways now.”

The singer says he never thought he would record an album with the band, saying it just happened naturally. “Truth be told, we just kept playing together at rehearsals and sound checks. We’re all very jam-oriented musicians, so we’d have these little parts we’d return to that started to sound like they could be (new songs) and it seemed natural to move forward with that.”

When asked if his feelings would change if the new album does well, Nowell commented, “My feeling could change in the future. But it would be enough into the future where it would be a moot point. I’ve done what I thought was impossible and I’m very proud with the results. I would want Until the Sun Explodes to feel like epilogue, the victory lap, a celebration of Sublime’s history and a love letter to my father and all of his friends and the scene that raised me and touched so many people’s lives. After this I’d really like to pass that along and help the kids who want to do something similar.”

Prior to joining Sublime, Nowell had been building his own musical outlet, Jakobs Castle, and Billboard claims that his creative focus will remain there moving forward. The singer did share he still intends to “play a few Sublime shows every year and keep the faces smiling.”

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock