Sublime Announces Sublime Me Gusta Inaugural 2026 Festival

November 25th, 2025 - 1:08 PM

Southern California band Sublime has announced the launch of their very own touring music festival, Sublime Me Gusta, which will be debuting in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, May 9, 2026, at the scenic Panther Island Pavilion. This groundbreaking new event marks the beginning of a national festival series built around the timeless sound, spirit, and cultural impact of Sublime. For tickets and more information, click here.

For this historic inaugural celebration, Sublime will be joined by their long-time friends and fellow icons, Slightly Stoopid, uniting two of the most influential bands in the punk–reggae–rock world on one stage. Fans can expect an immersive day of live music, community and good vibes as Sublime Me Gusta makes its debut in Texas.

The full festival lineup will be announced in the coming weeks and event will also offer craft beer sampling as a $15.99 add-on purchase for those 21+, showcasing the best local, regional and national craft beer, hard seltzer, and cider from Noon to 3:00 p.m. 2026 is shaping up to be the biggest year yet for Sublime as they celebrate the 30th anniversary of their self-titled album with two special nights at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, April 17 and 18, marking the kickoff of a year-long celebration honoring the 1996 groundbreaking album. Their highly anticipated new album, Till The Sun Explodes, is also set to be released in early 2026.

Photo Credit: Colin Hancock